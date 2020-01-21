Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Start New Chapter With Meghan Markle

A new chapter begins!

On Monday, Prince Harry arrived in Vancouver Island to join Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison, 8 months, marking the beginning of the couple's new life away from the royal family. In footage from his arrival, the 35-year-old, who had departed from London, is all smiles as he exited a commercial flight.

"Harry arrived in Victoria around 9:45 p.m. after taking a connecting flight from Vancouver Airport," a source tells E! News. "He sat in the front row of his flight next to the window and was escorted by three bodyguards who blocked him from sight as best they could."

"He was quiet and seemed a little bit tired," the insider continued. "He kept to himself and nobody noticed him. He was the first to get off the plane behind his bodyguard. He had a car waiting for him on the tarmac at Victoria Airport and was taken straight from the door of the plane to the car. He was driven to his home in Victoria where Meghan was waiting."