Pete Davidson Steps Out For the First Time Since Kaia Gerber Split

Cozy vibes.

Pete Davidson was spotted stepping out in New York City for the first time since calling it quits with model Kaia Gerber. The Saturday Night Live star was photographed on Monday looking cozy and comfier than ever, as he was seen wearing grey sweatpants and a matching hoodie.

However, he wasn't sporting just any get-up. Davidson appeared to be wearing pieces from the Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang collection. He also kept things more casual by wearing his loafer slippers.

While the 26-year-old actor was spotted heading out, it appeared he was going for an incognito look.

Earlier this year, a source told E! News that Pete was focusing on his well-being and wanted to "take a break to work on his mental health." Due to his decision, he and the 18-year-old model put their romance on hold. And it appears things have completely fizzled out between the two since.