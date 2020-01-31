Try Not to Melt Over Hollywood's Cutest Athlete and Star Couples

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 3:00 AM

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When it comes to Hollywood's biggest and brightest athlete-star couples, these pairs get a gold medal. 

As the 2020 Super Bowl approaches, fans are gearing up for a field showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, for pop culture aficionados, Sunday's game is the moment Jennifer Lopez and Shakirawill take the halftime show stage, both for the first time. 

However, both songstresses are no strangers to a stadium. In addition to performing in them in the course of their decades-long careers, the music stars also have athletes for partners. 

While Shakira has been in a longtime relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with whom she's welcomed two sons, Lopez is currently engaged to retired Yankees player Alex Rodriguez

Photos

15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

The Super Bowl is often the sight of some pretty major star-athlete couples, especially Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, who are a staple pair of the annual football event. 

While Brady isn't playing in the game this year, we can bet on a A-Rod and J.Lo sighting and maybe even a few more stars and their athletic other halves. 

After all, there are many of them in Hollywood. 

For a recap of all the cute athlete and star couples, keep scrolling—and don't forget to tune into the big game on Sunday!

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

The tennis pro and music sensation are also longtime lovebirds and mom and dad to twins. 

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

When it comes to cool couples, the songstress and her basketball pro hubby are at the top of the star-studded list. 

Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha

by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

The actress and former football pro are one of the most private married pairs in Hollywood. 

Sterling Shepard, Chanel Iman

Courtesy Lauren Cowart

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard

After tying the knot in 2018, the supermodel and New York Giants wide receiver have welcomed two little ones together. 

ESC: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Romance

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are the power couple when it comes to football players and celebrity wives. The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife have been married since 2009 and have welcomed son Benjamin and daughter Vivian together. 

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Victoria & David Beckham

When it comes to athletes and superstar wives, this couple is No.1. Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999, have four kids together—three boys Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper—and have their own empires that make them the ultimate dream team.

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade

MEGA

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Actress Gabrielle Union married Miami Heat b-baller Dwyane Wade in 2014. The power couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate in November 2018.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Country singer Carrie Underwood has been married to Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher since 2010. The duo has three-year-old son Isaiah together and welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

After becoming a couple in 2017, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez popped the big question to singer Jennifer Lopez in 2019. 

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler

Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari is married to former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler. The couple reside in Nashville, Tennessee and have three kids together.

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Supermodel Kate Upton wed Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017 following Verlander's World Series win and have since welcomed their first child together. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said "I do" to singer Ciara in 2016 in England and it was pure magic. The pair continue to give us #RelationshipGoals on a regular basis with their chemistry and sweet home life raising two children, Future (who Ciara welcomed with ex Future), who is four years old, and Sienna who they welcomed in 2017.

Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker

Rick Kern/WireImage

Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker

Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker has been married to professional tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009. The adorable couple resides in Austin, Texas and have two children together.

Gerard Pique and Shakira

Shutterstock

Gerard Piqué & Shakira

The Colombian singing sensation has been dating professional soccer player Gerard Piqué since 2010. The couple has two sons, Milan and Sasha, together.

Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Eric Johnson & Jessica Simpson

The singer and designer married her longtime sweetheart, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, in 2014. Together they have three children, MaxwellAce and Birdie

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann, Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram

Kroy Biermann & Kim Zolciak

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is married to pro-footballer Kroy Biermann, who was a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons.

Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis, Met Gala 2015, Couples

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Derek & Hannah Jeter

Former Yankees player Derek Jeter has been married to his model wife since 2016. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Bella Raine. In January 2018, they welcomed their second daughter named Story Grey.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Book Release Party

Katie Kauss / KDK Creative

Eric & Jessie James Decker

The former football star and country singer tied the knot in 2013 and brought fans along with them throughout their love story and lives with two kids as reality stars. 

