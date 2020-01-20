Kelly Ripa Reveals She "Quit Drinking" After Ryan Seacrest Became Her Co-Host

Kelly Ripa has made a major lifestyle change.

While discussing America's "wine problem" on Monday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 49-year-old revealed that she had cut alcohol out of her diet. "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market.

"I'm not saying I've driven people out," she added. "I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there's a 25 percent dip."

And Seacrest is taking credit for it, noting the change came around the time he joined the talk show in 2017 following Michael Strahan's dramatic exit. "I started the show and she quit drinking," he said. "What does that tell you? I don't know...It that good or bad?"

Very good, actually. As Ripa raved, "It's amazing."