Tim Tebow Marries Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow is officially off the market.

E! News can confirm that the professional athlete married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. According to People, the couple tied the knot in a sunset ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, during which they exchanged vows they prepared for each other.

Before heading down the aisle, Tebow teased that he and his bride-to-be were about to tie the knot via Instagram, hinting that he was on his way to something special. "Where am I headed y'all?" he asked his followers, including a pair of bride and groom emojis to help them out. He shared a similar message in his Stories, where playfully said, "Just here in the airport…Now I'm taking off to somewhere. Maybe you can guess where I'm going? Who knows? We'll see y'all there."

Days prior, Tebow and Nel-Peters shared their wedding registry, which encouraged their families, friends and fans to make charitable donations.

"Tim and I really wanted to use a registry platform that allowed us to add anything and everything for our new home along with the opportunity for our wedding guests to contribute to a charitable organization close to our hearts," Nel-Peters shared with E! News exclusively. "The Knot Registry helped us seamlessly create and manage all of our registries—from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities—in one place."

Back in January 2019, the New York Mets player popped the question to the 2017 Miss Universe winner. Excited that they were going to be man and wife, Tebow shared the news on social media. "Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow said of their engagement. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Chiming in with her own post, Nel-Peters wrote, "Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!"

Earlier that year, Tebow confirmed that he was dating the South African model in an interview with ESPN and couldn't help but gush over his then-girlfriend.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," the NFL alum said. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Tebow!

