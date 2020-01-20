Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Her First Child

Congratulations are in order! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are parents!

The supermodel and her husband of nine years welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 18, Graham shared on Instagram. "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote on her story. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

The bundle of joy arrives two months after the superstar revealed the sex of the baby on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While answering a round rapid fire questions, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host accidentally let it slip that she and Ervin were expecting a son. "A boy," she yelled with joy. "I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!"

The 31-year-old star previously announced her pregnancy with the aid of her hubby back in August. On their ninth anniversary, the couple shared an exciting video on Instagram that showed them trying to get the selfie angle just right. The camera then panned out to reveal Graham's growing bump. "Surprise!" the parents-to-be both exclaimed.