All the Candid Moments at the 2020 SAG Awards You Just Can't Miss

When it came to the 2020 SAG Awards, there were some moments you just had to see to believe.

As the stars arrived to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 26th ceremony, there was no knowing how things would unfold as the many familiar Hollywood faces stepped out on the red carpet and made it into the A-list event.

In addition to who would walk away with a coveted statue, the night was also packed with possibilities for nostalgic reunions and run-ins. Fortunately for fans everywhere, there was plenty of all three—and the cameras captured it all.

Of course, the biggest off-screen moment of the night was when famous exes and two of the nights winners Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossed paths backstage, embraced and sent the Internet into a frenzy that won't subside for at least another 24 hours.