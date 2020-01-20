2020 SAG Awards Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

Oh, what a night!

The 2020 SAG Awards brought us so many OMG moments on Sunday evening. From Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's backstage reunion to the chic red carpet style, it was almost too good to be true! And that's everything that was just caught on camera. The award show, honoring the work of the artists both on the big and small screens, was attended by Hollywood's A-list stars, who also brought their A-list style to the ceremony.

Can we talk about Charlize Theron's Givenchy design? The crop top and skirt, complete with a high slit! Plus, she paired the look with an award-worthy middle part that totally blew us away. Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson also had cameras flashing on Sunday night as they hit the red carpet in the trend of the night: dazzling blue designs. The Big Little Lies star donned a royal blue Michael Kors dress, while the Marriage Story actress turned heads in a teal dress by Armani Prive.