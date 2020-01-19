Every Time Jennifer Aniston Was the Queen of the 2020 SAG Awards

We just found our top story for tomorrow's morning shows!

Sure, there were more than a few talented actors and actresses at the 2020 SAG Awards who deserved recognition for their hard work in the past year.

But out of all the TV shows, movies and nominees, there was one who became the unofficial queen of Sunday night's show. Any guesses?

It's Jennifer Aniston, obviously!

From the moment she stepped out onto the red carpet in her gorgeous white dress, The Morning Show star had pop culture fans talking. Soon after, she was up on stage accepting an award. And before you knew it, she was reuniting with her ex Brad Pitt. Nobody told us the 2020 SAG Awards was going to be this way!

But we're certainly not complaining! In fact, we're celebrating the unofficial queen of Sunday's show by looking back at her biggest moments of the night.