Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Another award show, another red carpet full of looks we can't stop talking about!

Last night, the actors behind the year's hottest films and TV shows congregated at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to honor one another at the 2020 SAG Awards.

With exciting moments like Jennifer Anistonwinning for The Morning Show and Brad Pitt scooping up some hardware (oh yeah, and seeing the two HUG BACKSTAGE), it was a huge night, but we had been buzzing about it before the show even started thanks to the looks we saw on the red carpet!

First, starting with some of the dapper men, we saw Mahershala Aliimpress in a perfectly tailored suit and understood, again, why Andrew Scott is the hot priest when he showed off in a sand-toned set.

A few stars also showed off in black ensembles, like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Joey King, whose slinky silhouettes turned heads on the red carpet.