Luke Perry, John Witherspoon and More Honored During the 2020 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute

Gone but never forgotten.

On Sunday night, Hollywood's top celebrities flocked to the 2020 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And while tonight is all about celebrating the best acting performances in film and television, the annual ceremony took a moment to honor the fallen stars we lost in the past year.

During the show, Sterling K. Brown walked onto the stage to share the In Memoriam tribute.

"As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work well beyond our time on this Earth," the This Is Us actor began. "Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain, and inspire us for generations to come."

Rip Torn, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Luke Perry, John Witherspoon, Peter Mayhew, Valerie Harper and many other A-listers were featured during the tribute.