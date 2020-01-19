Luke Perry, John Witherspoon and More Honored During the 2020 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 7:14 PM
Gone but never forgotten.
On Sunday night, Hollywood's top celebrities flocked to the 2020 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And while tonight is all about celebrating the best acting performances in film and television, the annual ceremony took a moment to honor the fallen stars we lost in the past year.
During the show, Sterling K. Brown walked onto the stage to share the In Memoriam tribute.
"As screen actors, we are immensely fortunate to work in a medium capable of preserving our work well beyond our time on this Earth," the This Is Us actor began. "Although their passing leaves an emptiness in our hearts, the friends and colleagues we lost this year have imparted an extraordinary legacy, performances that will continue to captivate, entertain, and inspire us for generations to come."
Rip Torn, Cameron Boyce, Sue Lyon, Luke Perry, John Witherspoon, Peter Mayhew, Valerie Harper and many other A-listers were featured during the tribute.
For many, these celebrity deaths were shocking to their beloved fans, including Perry, Boyce and Witherspoon.
"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," a statement read from Perry's Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW crew. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."
TNT
Another surprising passing was Boyce, who died at the age of 20-years-old, last July.
"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," his family wrote in a statement to E! News at the time. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."
"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the statement continued. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."
To find out who was honored during the touching tribute, see it, here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?