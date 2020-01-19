Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Men Who Won the SAG Awards 2020 Fashion Game

Never underestimate the stylish eye of a man!

During Sunday night's 2020 SAG Awards, pop culture fans were ooh-ing and awe-ing over more than a few fabulous dresses and accessories. Can we talk about Jennifer Lopez's $9 million worth of bling?!

But throughout the red carpet, more than a few talented actors also turned our heads for all the right reasons.

If you thought the fashion game at the SAG Awards was only for the ladies, you better think again! With help from celebrity stylists, groomers and maybe some helpful input from their plus one's, more than a few men stepped up their fashion game and reminded us that dudes can have fun in the wardrobe department too.

From Sterling K. Brown's sharp blazer to Dan Levy's special ring, Hollywood's top actors thought carefully about their looks for the evening. And spoiler alert: The results are nothing short of handsome.