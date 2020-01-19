Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Men Who Won the SAG Awards 2020 Fashion Game

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 6:31 PM
Never underestimate the stylish eye of a man!
During Sunday night's 2020 SAG Awards, pop culture fans were ooh-ing and awe-ing over more than a few fabulous dresses and accessories. Can we talk about Jennifer Lopez's $9 million worth of bling?!
But throughout the red carpet, more than a few talented actors also turned our heads for all the right reasons.
If you thought the fashion game at the SAG Awards was only for the ladies, you better think again! With help from celebrity stylists, groomers and maybe some helpful input from their plus one's, more than a few men stepped up their fashion game and reminded us that dudes can have fun in the wardrobe department too.
From Sterling K. Brown's sharp blazer to Dan Levy's special ring, Hollywood's top actors thought carefully about their looks for the evening. And spoiler alert: The results are nothing short of handsome.
But don't take our word for it. See some of the Best Dressed Men at the 2020 SAG Awards in our gallery below.
Hey gentlemen, the Grammys and Oscars are just weeks away! We'll be watching you…
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Randall Pearson always goes a step above the rest! The This Is Us star opts for a fierce blazer and bold shades as the cameras snap away.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
No socks, no problem! Take a deep breath ladies and admire the True Detective star's fashion sense from head to toe.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Say Amen to this Best Dressed man! The Fleabag star known by pop culture fans as hot priest proved a black and white tuxedo isn't needed to have a handsome look.
Article continues below
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image
Designer Vincent Wong deserves credit for this head-turning look from The Kominsky Method star. And to think this is one of the actor's first major red carpet appearances? We're impressed!
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
It's all in the details fashion lovers! Just when we couldn't admire the Stranger Things star's blue pants anymore, he adds a surprise stripe at the bottom.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Swag alert! Maybe it's the hot pink sunglasses. Perhaps its the bright white shoes. Whatever the case may be, we are loving the Barry star's style.
Article continues below
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Celebrity stylist Philip Peuter helped the Stranger Things star go bold in a custom Balmain suit.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
White hot! Whether posing solo or with girlfriend Liv Pollock, the Stranger Things star proved he is a style winner with his white suit and black bow-tie.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Holy Schitt! The actor's Cutler and Gross eyewear is cool. The rose ring is a nice touch too. But that Dior coat? Well done, sir!
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?