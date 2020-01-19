Jennifer Aniston Jokes The Morning Show Role Was "Therapy" After Winning 2020 SAG Award

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston is a winner, baby!
The Morning Show star took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards for her portrayal of Alex Levy, a veteran TV reporter who is constantly on the brink of a mental breakdown. Aniston beat out fellow TV starsHelena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) for the honor.
Aniston was in shock as she took the stage to make her acceptance speech (this is Jen's first solo SAG win as she won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside her Friends co-stars back in 1996).
"What?! Oh, my gosh. This is so unbelievable," she said. "What a room."
Aniston joked of her The Morning Show character, "Who knew that emotional break-downs felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that."
Aniston also gave a shout-out to her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, adding, "I love you girl. It took 20 years but we did it, finally."
Aniston continued, ""I know the few times I have been invited back into this room over the last 20 something years, it has been so special, the times that I have been invited. And to be up here is truly and honor. Thank you. Oh, Adam Sandler, your performance [in Uncut Gems] is extraordinary, and your magic is real. I love you, buddy."