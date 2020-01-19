Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson and More Dazzle in Blue at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 6:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Royal blues!

The 2020 SAG Awards are in full swing, as Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses traipsed along the red carpet in their Sunday's finest.

While some opted for shimmery get-ups, like silver sequins designs and metallic gold gowns, many celebrities were on the same wavelength and slipped into mesmerizing blue pieces that matched the show's coveted statue. And no blue dress was alike, as some featured dramatic capes, over-the-top ruffles and intricate beading.

Case in point: Nicole Kidman dazzled in a sapphire Michael Kors gown that included an explosion of matching sequins. The puffed sleeves and ruffled thigh-high slit completed her effortlessly elegant look. Scarlett Johansson also lit up the red carpet with a silk teal design by Armani Prive that hugged all of her curves.

However, women weren't the only ones to turn heads in blue outfits at the star-studded ceremony. 

Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and more men suited up in stellar get-ups that were anything but basic.

Read

2020 SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

To see who dazzled on the red carpet in bewitching blue ensembles, scroll through our gallery below! We guarantee it will make you feel anything but... well, blue.

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress lights up the red carpet with her bewitching sapphire gown by Michael Kors.

Madeline Brewer, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Madeline Brewer

The Hustlers actress stuns in a bright and bold billowing strapless gown at the star-studded ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

The Marriage Story actress matches the SAG Award trophy with her striking teal dress by Armani Prive. From its plunging neckline to the body-hugging silhouette, this is a lewk to remember.

Article continues below

Samira Wiley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Samira Wiley

Wiley looks effortlessly elegant as she hits the red carpet in a simple but striking design.

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things actor leaves the boring suit at home and dons an eye-catching Balmain ensemble.

Kristen Gutoskie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kristen Gutoskie

The Lethal Weapon actress looks perfectly posh in a sky blue gown that features a massive front bow and diamond-adorned straps.

Article continues below

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

The Judy actress proves that less is always more with this regal design.

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel makes a grand entrance at the 2020 SAG Awards with her body-hugging, diamond adorned dress.

O. T. Fagbenle, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

O. T. Fagbenle

The 38-year-old nominee skips the suit in favor of an Agbada at the star-studded ceremony.

Article continues below

Margaret Qualley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley

Margaret leaves the typical red carpet dress at home and opts for something more fun and flirty: a dazzling pantsuit.

Glenn Close, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Glenn Close

The legendary actress brings the drama to the red carpet with her mesmerizing jewel-encrusted cape dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things actor lights up the red carpet in a bright blue suit at the awards show.

Article continues below

Jane Lynch, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Jane Lynch

Lynch stuns in a powersuit at the 2020 SAG Awards. From the tailored blazer to the playful print on her blouse, this is a design to remember.

Helena Bonham Carter, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Helena Bonham Carter

The iconic actress shines bright at the ceremony with an eccentric design that only she could pull off.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Robbie pushes the style boundaries with her Chanel design... and it's truly paying off.

Article continues below

Jenna Lyons, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Jenna Lyons

The 51-year-old fashion star makes the red carpet her runway with this electrifying jumpsuit.

Lisa Edelstein, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lisa Edelstein

The Good Doctor actress is a vision in blue. From the floral print to the plunging neckline, we're adding this to our vision board.

For more updates on fashion, the winners list and more, E! News has you covered. Get the scoop, here!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Events , Awards , Celebrities , Entertainment , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Trends , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.