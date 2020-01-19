Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson and More Dazzle in Blue at the 2020 SAG Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 6:05 PM
Royal blues!
The 2020 SAG Awards are in full swing, as Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses traipsed along the red carpet in their Sunday's finest.
While some opted for shimmery get-ups, like silver sequins designs and metallic gold gowns, many celebrities were on the same wavelength and slipped into mesmerizing blue pieces that matched the show's coveted statue. And no blue dress was alike, as some featured dramatic capes, over-the-top ruffles and intricate beading.
Case in point: Nicole Kidman dazzled in a sapphire Michael Kors gown that included an explosion of matching sequins. The puffed sleeves and ruffled thigh-high slit completed her effortlessly elegant look. Scarlett Johansson also lit up the red carpet with a silk teal design by Armani Prive that hugged all of her curves.
However, women weren't the only ones to turn heads in blue outfits at the star-studded ceremony.
Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and more guys suited up in stellar get-ups that were anything but basic.
To see who dazzled on the red carpet in bewitching blue ensembles, scroll through our gallery below! We guarantee it will make you feel anything but... well, blue.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actress lights up the red carpet with her bewitching sapphire gown by Michael Kors.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The Hustlers actress stuns in a bright and bold billowing strapless gown at the star-studded ceremony.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Marriage Story actress matches the SAG Award trophy with her striking teal dress by Armani Prive. From its plunging neckline to the body-hugging silhouette, this is a lewk to remember.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Wiley looks effortlessly elegant as she hits the red carpet in a simple but striking design.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things actor leaves the boring suit at home and dons an eye-catching Balmain ensemble.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Lethal Weapon actress looks perfectly posh in a sky blue gown that features a massive front bow and diamond-adorned straps.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The Judy actress proves that less is always more with this regal design.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Rachel makes a grand entrance at the 2020 SAG Awards with her body-hugging, diamond adorned dress.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The 38-year-old nominee skips the suit in favor of an Agbada at the star-studded ceremony.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Margaret leaves the typical red carpet dress at home and opts for something more fun and flirty: a dazzling pantsuit.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The legendary actress brings the drama to the red carpet with her mesmerizing jewel-encrusted cape dress by Oscar de la Renta.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The Stranger Things actor lights up the red carpet in a bright blue suit at the awards show.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Lynch stuns in a powersuit at the 2020 SAG Awards. From the tailored blazer to the playful print on her blouse, this is a design to remember.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The iconic actress shines bright at the ceremony with an eccentric design that only she could pull off.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Robbie pushes the style boundaries with her Chanel design... and it's truly paying off.
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
The 51-year-old fashion star makes the red carpet her runway with this electrifying jumpsuit.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Good Doctor actress is a vision in blue. From the floral print to the plunging neckline, we're adding this to our vision board.
For more updates on fashion, the winners list and more, E! News has you covered. Get the scoop, here!
