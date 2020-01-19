Jennifer Aniston's Reaction to Brad Pitt's 2020 SAG Awards Acceptance Speech Just Stole the Show

You gotta love a cameraman in the right place at exactly the right time.

That's just what happened while Brad Pitt was accepting the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19.

During his charming speech, Pitt made reference to the similarities between the role of Cliff Booth and his own life. "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part," he told a rapt audience of his peers, hanging on his every word inside the Shrine Auditorium. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

As he paused for laughter—both from the crowd and his own—the camera eventually found ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, looking gorgeous in white in the crowd. And watching her revel in the quip, clap at it even—well, it just about stole the damn show.