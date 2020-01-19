This Game of Thrones Cast Reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards May Make You Cry

Game over: And the award for best cast reunion of 2020 (so far) goes to...

Stars from Game of Thrones reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, marking what is likely the last time a large number of them will appear together at a televised event. Cast members appearing together on the red carpet and backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards included Sophie TurnerAlfie AllenJohn Bradley and Gwendoline Christie.

The hit HBO fantasy series ended its eight-season run this past May and the actors last reunited onstage last September, at the 2019 Emmys, where they won Outstanding Drama Series. In addition, many of the actors have remained close since their time on the show and have occasionally gotten together for mini-reunions over the years.

This year, the eighth season's cast is nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Dinklage, who played fan-favorite character Tyrion, received an individual nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Also this year, Game of Thrones is nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, an honor it won every year between 2012 and 2018. The show was not eligible for SAG Award nominations last year due to scheduling.

See photos from the Game of Thrones cast's reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards:

Sophie Turner, John Bradley, Alfie Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Sophie Turner, John Bradley & Alfie Alle

They're not in Westeros anymore! 

Game of Thrones Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Pollyanna Macintosh, Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju & Ben Crompton

And this is how you selfie.

Sophie Turner and Alfie Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner & Alfie Allen

Soak it all in, you two.

Game of Thrones Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gry Molvær Hivju, Kristofer Hivju, Ben Crompton, Liam Cunningham & Sophie Turner

Be still, our beating hearts.

Peter Dinklage, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Show

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Peter Dinklage

The actor accepts his first-ever individual SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Gwendoline Christie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Brienne of Tarth's larger-than-life gown turns heads on the red carpet. 

Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel

The actress, who starred as Missandei in the HBO series, serves princess realness in her floral ball gown. 

Alfie Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alfie Allen

Theon Greyjoy is in the building. 

Rebecca April May, John Bradley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

John Bradley

Samwell Tarly's plus-one? The always elegant Rebecca April May.

