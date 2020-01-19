Michelle Williams Accepts SAG Award for Fosse/Verdon With Sweet Message for Daughter Matilda

Michelle Williams continues her winning streak.

After taking home the award for best actress in a miniseries or movie at the 2020 Golden Globes, she has now picked up a trophy for oustanding female actor in a television movie or limited series at the 2020 SAG awards for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.

While she used her speech at the Golden Globes to speak out about women's health and the ability to choose, she spoke tonight about acting, thanking her costar Sam Rockwell for always "telling me the truth in exquisite detail," allowing her to find her Gwen every time she looked at him as Bob Fosse. Not every actor is so lucky, she said.

"Sometimes you are in a scene and doing a monologue," she said. "Sometimes you are in a scene with somebody else, but you feel like you are doing a monologue. Sometimes you are acting with someone and their ego, and that is very lonely. And sometimes you are acting with a dog."