Swipe Right, Ladies! Brad Pitt Is Putting His SAG Award In His Tinder Profile

Once upon a time at the 2020 SAG Awards, Brad Pitt made us all want to download a dating app!

The actor scooped up his second Screen Actors Guild award tonight for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

Taking the stage to accept his win as the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the actor immediately joked, "I got to add this to my Tinder profile."

He then shouted out his co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprioand Margot Robbieand hilariously went on to even thank Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning and Robbie's feet, winking at the film's frequent close-up shots of them.

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A," he quipped.

He then went on to gush, "This means so much, more than I can possibly phantom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing."