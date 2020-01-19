Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 SAG Awards

Couldn't snag a ticket to the 2020 SAG Awards? You're in luck.

E! News is inside tonight's star-studded spectacle, which takes place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and honors achievements in both film and television. What makes this particular awards show especially important is that the power lies in the hands of the actors. At the SAG Awards, winners are voted on by their famous peers.

As the ceremony kicks off, we're bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and beyond—all in real time. Keep scrolling for all the behind-the-scenes action the cameras can't quite catch.