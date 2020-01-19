Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Her First SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Did anyone hit Hollywood with a bigger bang this past year than Phoebe Waller-Bridge?
The British star completed the prestige trifecta Sunday night, adding a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for Fleabag, adding to the Emmy and Golden Globe the first-time nominee on all fronts has already won.
And what would the night have been without the signature "Oh, my god!" Waller-Bridge charmingly begins every speech with?
"I, ah...normally = try and be spontaneous in these speeches but I don't trust myself not to be bleepd out again this time, and so I've written something down," the series' creator and star said as she launched into her thank-yous.
"The Fleabag team go home tomorrow, back to the U.K., except for Brett [Gelman], who you get to keep, lucky things," she continued. "But I have to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being so supportive of our show on these shores. With all the chaos of the outfits, and the interviews and the six-pack that my makeup artist drew on me this evening, and all the kinds of pre-drinks and after-parties, and all the amazing Hollywoody things that happen here, it's quite easy to be distracted from the thing that has actually happened to us.
"At some point it will all hit me and I'll just go into a corner and have a good old cry about it. But tonight, we as the Fleabag gang will soak this up … and if this whole thing really has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow … it's been the most beautiful dream."
Not a dream.
BBC/Two Brothers/Luke Varley
The only surprise was that Waller-Bridge didn't have to turn right back around to accept the SAG Award for performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, because The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, like Fleabag an Amazon Prime show on these shores, ran off with that one for the second year in a row.
This time around, Waller-Bridge, who along with her deliciously raunchy and heartbreaking show has been the toast of award season, topped Christina Applegate, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Catherine O'Hara in her category.