Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Her First SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Did anyone hit Hollywood with a bigger bang this past year than Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

The British star completed the prestige trifecta Sunday night, adding a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for Fleabag, adding to the Emmy and Golden Globe the first-time nominee on all fronts has already won.

And what would the night have been without the signature "Oh, my god!" Waller-Bridge charmingly begins every speech with?

"I, ah...normally = try and be spontaneous in these speeches but I don't trust myself not to be bleepd out again this time, and so I've written something down," the series' creator and star said as she launched into her thank-yous.