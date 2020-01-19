Tom Hanks Once Again Steals the Show at 2020 SAG Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:27 PM

Tom Hanksis charming as ever at the 2020 SAG Awards

Per usual, the star is wowing the crowds with his funny, relatable and utterly charismatic reactions to the various award moments. At tonight's show, he had everyone clutching their stomach in laughter when the camera panned to him during Dan Levy and Eugene Levy's hilarious opening monologue sharing their "I Am an Actor" stories. 

As some may recall, he stole the show at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards with his reactions to host Ricky Gervais' crass opening monologue. One particular joke, the one in which Ricky said, "It was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, The Two Popes," had Tom looking a bit shocked, to say the least.  The only way to describe it is his face looked a bit like the one from the "And I Oop-" meme. 

With now nearly three shows down, Hanks is proving to be a camera-favorite.

26th Annual SAG Award Nominations Complete List

It's no wonder, considering the star is nominated for his impressive role as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Plus, this year he was given the Cecille B. DeMille award at the 2020 Golden Globes, a moment that had people in tears.

In short, this award season is his time to shine, although his wife Rita Wilsonshouldn't be forgotten. At every award show, she and their sons have been by his side to cheer him on, even though they had more than a few obstacles in their way—we're looking at you glam team, the one which ran 90 minutes late before the Globes!

Congratulations to Tom on his nomination. 

To see who takes home the gold in real time, check out the complete list here!

