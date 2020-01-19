Gwendoline Christie, Margot Robbie and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards

It's showtime!

On Sunday night, Hollywood's top players sashayed across the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And because tonight is all about celebrating the crème de la crème in acting, the biggest and brightest stars are making this ceremony one to remember... starting with the fashion.

Need proof? Gwendoline Christie made the red carpet her runway with a daring and dramatic ensemble that's worthy of its own award. Aside from the larger-than-life design and the 18th century-like petticoat, the Game of Thrones star really took it to another level.

Moreover, Dakota Fanning raised the fashion bar very, very high after gracing the red carpet in a glitzy seashell green design by Valentino. From the electrifying and refreshing color the keyhole cut-out in the center to the body-hugging silhouette, it was definitely a piece to remember! And her beauty completed the look, as she kept things minimal and fresh with her makeup.