Jennifer Garner Is Looking Red Hot and Sporting Some Serious Ice at the 2020 SAG Awards

A day ago Jennifer Garner was busy baking pumpkin bread, and now look at her.
No, really. Look at her.
Valentine's Day came early this year as the movie and TV star, most recently of HBO's Camping, cut a stunning figure on the carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night in a dress whose color can best be described as...
Well, as red-carpet red. Which we needed a dose of because this year's carpet set up outside Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium was silver.
A 2005 SAG Award winner for Alias and an overall three-time nominee, Garner is presenting tonight and made sure to have plenty of ice to go with that fiery look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
She hit the carpet decked out in 80 carats of Harry Winston diamonds, including earrings, three rings and a vintage 1959 bracelet that boasted more than 57 carats on its own.
We're not gonna lie, we can't wait to see what Garner bakes next on the "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram, but she may be busy starring in and producing the upcoming Netflix comedy Yes Day, after which she'll be shooting the Apple TV+ drama My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, based on the memoir by Amy Silverstein about her experience preparing for and recovering from a heart transplant with the help of her close circle of friends.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images