Holy Schitt! Catherine O'Hara's Stunning 2020 SAG Awards Dress Would Make Moira Rose Proud

She didn't get to wear her red carpet dress to the premiere of The Crows Have Eyes III, but look at her now at the SAG Awards!

Catherine O'Hara, who plays the comedic powerhouse Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek, dropped jaws today at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet when she arrived in a stunning, Marc Jacobs sequined copper gown.

The entire cast of the hilarious show posed together in front of the step-and-repeat, but it was O'Hara's look that had us absolutely floored.

The stylish star paired her dress with a gold clutch and gold drop earrings that would quite honestly make her character from the TV series jealous.

We may also get to see the dress in all its glory later tonight, as she is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and the entire cast is in contention for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.