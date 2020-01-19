Quench the Thirst: The Next Generation of Fiji Water Girls Are at the 2020 SAG Awards

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 3:55 PM
Into every generation a Fiji Water Girl is born, one girl on all the red carpet, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the dehydration, the camera flashes, and the forces of celebrity; to stop the spread of their perspiration and the swell of their number. She is the Fiji Water Girl. Or should we say girls?
Kelleth Cuthbert is so 2019, as a new crop of Fiji Water Girls stormed the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, quenching attendee's thirst while wiping away any noticeable sweat from trying to maybe work their way into the background of photos of some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Just over one year ago, Kelleth became the unexpected breakout star and viral sensation at the 2019 Golden Globes, much to the chagrin of many of the stars she purposefully photobombed—like Jamie Lee Curtis, who actually felt so strongly she took to Instagram to wash away any ties she had to the water-carrier.
The new Fiji Water Girls were sporting the same bold blue color Kelleth sported (and that matches the indigo color used in the Fiji logo) as they dutifully held silver trays carrying water bottles with straws.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
While Kelleth's blue gown was tiered with simple spaghetti straps, the new FWGs (Cool if we call you that ladies) were V-cut and had a criss-cross pattern down the tulle skirt.
The names of 2020's new Fiji Girls have not yet been reported. But they actually aren't the first ladies to rep the brand at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, as three weeks after Kelleth stole the spotlight at the Golden Globes, new brand ambassadors were on hand at the 2019 SAGs.
"Welcome to the #SAGAwards! We're honored to be here on the silver carpet to hydrate Earth's Finest in television and film," read a tweet by the brand.
And after Kelleth's headline-stealing appearance, the new FWGs steered clear of making their way into the background of the VIP guests' photos.
This is one of the fancy water brand's first red carpet appearances in the new year, as the 2020 Golden Globes as Icelandic Glacial was announced as the official water of the ceremony, which went down in Jan. 5.
This new partnership might be due in part to the lawsuit filed by Kelleth against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness and a countersuit from Fiji claiming she was trying to extort almost half a million dollars from the company. (And the Golden Globes for Most Unexpected Drama goes to...)
But let's take a moment and reminisce by looking back on all of Kelleth's photobombs from the 2019 Golden Globes...stay hydrated, people!
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
It was Knives Out for Curtis when she discovered she was photobombed, taking to Instagram to express her frustration over being used to promote Fiji Water.
"I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either," she explained at the time, adding she had tried to "specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji...where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
But who was protecting the bodyguard?!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The then-engaged pair were too busy making out to notice Fiji Girl's sneak attack.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Spon-con and photobombing? Now that's truly the new American Hustle.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Wait, was Fiji Girl really the Alienist all along?! (We never watched The Alienist.)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
"It really tied the red carpet together."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Casually trying to get cast in the directors' next project like...
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
OK, she wasn't even trying to hide the fact that she was photobombing in this one.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Politician star was not amused.
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Marvelous Mrs. Fiji Girl just doesn't have quite the same ring to it.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Alyssa, behind you!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
In hindsight, being photobombed was the least of their worries, no?
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Fiji Girl miss a photo opp? You've got to be Kidding.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
We guess Jim was so nice that Fiji Girl just had to photobomb him twice!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Red, white and blue.
