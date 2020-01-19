Quench the Thirst: The Next Generation of Fiji Water Girls Are at the 2020 SAG Awards

Into every generation a Fiji Water Girl is born, one girl on all the red carpet, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the dehydration, the camera flashes, and the forces of celebrity; to stop the spread of their perspiration and the swell of their number. She is the Fiji Water Girl. Or should we say girls?

Kelleth Cuthbert is so 2019, as a new crop of Fiji Water Girls stormed the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, quenching attendee's thirst while wiping away any noticeable sweat from trying to maybe work their way into the background of photos of some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Just over one year ago, Kelleth became the unexpected breakout star and viral sensation at the 2019 Golden Globes, much to the chagrin of many of the stars she purposefully photobombed—like Jamie Lee Curtis, who actually felt so strongly she took to Instagram to wash away any ties she had to the water-carrier.