Aww! See All the Couples Arrive on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 3:52 PM

Well aren't they cute!

The 2020 SAG Awards are about to kick off tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where the industry's greatest actors will honor each other for outstanding work in television and film.

With performers like Jennifer LopezBrad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-listers up for awards, we know that tonight is going to be full of big moments.

It's also the perfect date night, as seen before the show started on the red carpet!

We spotted Stranger Things' star Dacre Montgomery walking the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Liv Pollock. The cute couple turned heads with the actor wearing an all-white suit and the model stunning in a pink, high-low dress.

Also, we saw big little fashion served up when Big Little Lies' performer Douglas Smith arrived with Tricia Travis. The former is up for an award tonight along with his Monterrey Five co-stars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Check out the famous couples below and be sure to tune into our coverage as the show kicks off.

Catherine O'Hara, Bo Welch, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Catherine O'Hara & Bo Welch

Love that for her. SAG Awards nominee Catherine O'Hara stunned in a copper Marc Jacobs gown alongside her husband, who may have the best dressed date of the night!

Rebecca April May, John Bradley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rebecca April May & John Bradley

The Game of Thrones actor and his girlfriend take some pictures before the big show, where the cast of Thrones is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Peter Thum, Cara Buono, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Peter Thum & Cara Buono

The Stranger Things actress turns heads in a gorgeous pink gown alongside her husband.

Dacre Montgomery, Liv Pollock , 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Dacre Montgomery & Liv Pollock

The Stranger Things star and his model girlfriend are one seriously good looking couple.

Douglas Smith, Tricia Travis, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Douglas Smith & Tricia Travis

The actor, who is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his involvement with Big Little Lies, poses with Tricia Travis at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Cary Elwes, Lisa Marie Kubikoff, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Cary Elwes & Lisa Marie Kubikoff

The star of The Princess Bride and his lovely wife shined on the red carpet.

