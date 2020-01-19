Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pitch Jon Favreau Voiceover Work in Resurfaced Video

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pursue entertainment careers after their royal exit?

Disney's CEO wasn't the only person involved in an "elevator pitch" meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at last year's Lion King premiere in London. In a new resurfaced video, the couple is seen chatting with director Jon Favreau at the event, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z look on.

"Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available," Harry tells Favreau.

Meghan, a former Suits actress, then interrupts and jokes, "That's really why we're here, to pitch."

"Anything like that," Harry says. "Just not Scar. That's a no to Scar."

The clip follows recently unearthed footage of the Duke of Sussex appearing to pitch his wife's acting talents to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere. That video went viral soon after the Times of London reported that Meghan had signed an agreement in which she would record a voiceover for his company in return for its donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders. Disney, the couple and the royal family have not commented.