Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Trailer Shows Kim On an Emotional Mission

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to use her name and resources to call for change in the criminal justice system. 

Oxygen just unveiled the trailer for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a two-hour documentary about Kardashian West's mission to address the criminal reform crisis and secure freedom for Americans she believes have been wronged by the system, who are facing life sentences with no possibility of parole. 

In the trailer, Kardashian West, who is also an executive producer, is seen listening to the stories of people who have spent more than 20 years behind bars and whose current sentence means they will never get a second chance. One woman was molested as a child and was arrested when she was still a child, and one man has been imprisoned for 23 years, since he was 16. 

"People deserve a second chance" Kardashian West says. 

"I partnered with Oxygen to do the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project documentary because there are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics," said Kardashian West, Executive Producer, in a statement. "There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform."

Per Oxygen, in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, after hearing the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life-plus-25-year sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender, Kim Kardashian West embarked on a road to advocacy as she campaigned for criminal justice reform and helped convince the White House to grant Alice clemency in June 2018. The show captures Kim as she lends a hand to right injustices and advocate for change by exploring the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, all of whom she and the legal experts she is working alongside believe have been unfairly sentenced. The documentary follows the origins of their individual stories, revealing the devastating circumstances that led them to take the actions that changed their lives forever. In her crusade to shed light on the criminal justice system and help people who are impacted by incarceration, Kim travels to the prisons, speaks to the families and friends, lobbies public officials, and consults with lawyers as well as her own legal team from #cut50 to develop strategies to facilitate their release. Along the way, the film documents the progress that led to Momolu Stewart's and David Sheppard's releases. It also highlights Kim's growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, the damaging problems of mass incarceration, and the importance of educational programs and rehabilitation efforts for a successful reentry into society.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project airs Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen. 

E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

