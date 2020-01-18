Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Sweet Nickname Snoop Dogg Gave Her

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 12:24 PM

Snoop Dogg, Vanessa Hudgens, Instagram

Who knew Vanessa Hudgens and Snoop Doggwere such good buds. 

Need proof? While on press for her new movie Bad Boys For Life, the 31-year-old actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Jan. 17, and gushed all about meeting the 48-year-old rapper at the premiere of the movie earlier this week in Los Angeles, California. 

"I was very excited, I'm such a big fan of Snoop. This time I actually got to talk to him," Hudgens told Jimmy Fallon. "He even gave me a nickname. He calls me Nessie. He's like, 'How you doin' Nessi?'" 

She adds excitedly that she told the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, "I'm going to go to the after-party, I'm gonna sip gin and juice, Snoop." 

On Fallon, the star also talked about what a great experience it was working with Martin Lawrence and Will Smithon set. "They're the sweetest guys, ever," Hudgens said, adding that the first week on set, the two actors gifted her flowers along with more presents. 

The night of the Bad Boys For Life premiere, she also shared a snap of the two together.

"Legit highlight. And I went to the after-party and sipped gin and juice. Laid back. Loooool," she wrote. 

Her latest press tour for her new film comes at the heels of her split with boyfriend of nine yearsAustin Butler. The High School Musical alum and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor called it quits earlier this week and a source cited "busy schedules" as part of the reason why they broke up.

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," the insider shared. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

