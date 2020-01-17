The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 5:12 PM
Fashion week has officially arrived once again.
Just a few months after we bid farewell to spring fashion week in September, the next season of the biannual tradition is already upon us. Of course, with all the runways and supermodels that strut them come the famous faces who jet around the world to watch.
With haute couture designs already being unveiled on the catwalks, celebrities have been popping up on their way to the ultra stylish and exclusive shows and parties. Thanks to the shutterflies stationed at every A-list event, fans get to see not only what's out on the runway, but who showed up to see...and what they're wearing, of course. And, as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez's surprise appearance in Versace's show last season, there really is no telling who may pop up to watch—or strut.
Since fashion week wouldn't be complete without the star sightings, we've got you covered on every single one.
As fashion weeks unfold in New York, London, Milan and Paris, E! News will keep you up to date on all the celebrities out and about with this handy gallery.
Keep scrolling to see the stars who have already made their way to fashion week and continue to check back through February for all the sightings—and fabulous fashion—to come.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Article continues below
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Article continues below
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Homme Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Attended the Dior Perfume Dinner on Jan. 17.
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Article continues below
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Attended the Balmain Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Attended the Casablanca Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Article continues below
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Attended the Berluti Menswear show on Jan. 17.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Attended the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 16.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?