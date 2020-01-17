Go Inside Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Million-Dollar Home

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 4:57 PM
It's time for a fresh start!
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are starting their new lives together, and what better way to celebrate two becoming one than with a new home! The pair just purchased a luxury Hollywood Hills home for a whopping $1.7 Million. The Vanderpump Rules star and future hubby are now the proud owners of a gorgeous Mediterranean-style property complete with all the amenities any newlywed couple could want.
Including, marble fireplace, grand arched ceiling and huge windows. Many of the other Vanderpump Rules co-stars have opted for homes in the San Fernando Valley, however, Beau and Stassi are choosing to stray from the norm and set their own path forward in Hollywood.
Plus, Beau couldn't contain his excitement and talked about the move in a clip posted to his Instagram stories. "Final walk-through today," he shared on the platform for his followers. "New street, new life! Yeah, baby! Stassi, I miss you girl!" Sounds like they're loving it already!
Scroll through the photos below to see their beautiful home in the hills.
Open Listings
The beautiful Hollywood hills home is located high above the city and has panoramic canyon views.
Open Listings
The living room is perfect for entertaining friends and colleagues, or possibly filming the latest episodes of your hit reality TV show.
Open Listings
The huge kitchen comes complete with beautiful granite counter tops, and a built in pizza oven.
Open Listings
There is no point of living near all that sunshine if you don't get the opportunity to see it. Luckily, they have a home filled with floor to ceiling windows to enjoy all the beauty Southern California has to offer.
Open Listings
When it comes to the master bedroom, it's all about elegance.
Open Listings
Every great home needs a red window to enjoy those lazy Sundays. Plus, you just can't beat that view!
Open Listings
The only thing better than enjoying a delicious meal, is enjoying it while you watch the sunset with the love of your life. Perfect quaint little spot for a romantic night in.
Open Listings
One of the best parts of this home is the many outside spots to enjoy some time together. This outdoor patio is perfect for parties or hangs with the hubby.
Open Listings
Lots of greenery is the way to go. Outside nature walks are the perfect way to enjoy being newlyweds!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
