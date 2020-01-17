Go Inside Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Million-Dollar Home

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 4:57 PM

It's time for a fresh start! 

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are starting their new lives together, and what better way to celebrate two becoming one than with a new home! The pair just purchased a luxury Hollywood Hills home for a whopping $1.7 Million. The Vanderpump Rules star and future hubby are now the proud owners of a gorgeous Mediterranean-style property complete with all the amenities any newlywed couple could want. 

Including,  marble fireplace, grand arched ceiling and huge windows. Many of the other Vanderpump Rules co-stars have opted for homes in the San Fernando Valley, however, Beau and Stassi are choosing to stray from the norm and set their own path forward in Hollywood. 

Plus, Beau couldn't contain his excitement and talked about the move in a clip posted to his Instagram stories. "Final walk-through today," he shared on the platform for his followers. "New street, new life! Yeah, baby! Stassi, I miss you girl!" Sounds like they're loving it already! 

Scroll through the photos below to see their beautiful home in the hills. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Views for Days

The beautiful Hollywood hills home is located high above the city and has panoramic canyon views. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Archways of Heaven

The living room is perfect for entertaining friends and colleagues, or possibly filming the latest episodes of your hit reality TV show. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Island All to Themselves

The huge kitchen comes complete with beautiful granite counter tops, and a built in pizza oven. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Dinner Is Served

There is no point of living near all that sunshine if you don't get the opportunity to see it. Luckily, they have a home filled with floor to ceiling windows to enjoy all the beauty Southern California has to offer. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Slumber Party

When it comes to the master bedroom, it's all about elegance. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Bedroom Perfection

Every great home needs a red window to enjoy those lazy Sundays. Plus, you just can't beat that view! 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Outdoor Dining

The only thing better than enjoying a delicious meal, is enjoying it while you watch the sunset with the love of your life. Perfect quaint little spot for a romantic night in. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Nature Is Calling

One of the best parts of this home is the many outside spots to enjoy some time together. This outdoor patio is perfect for parties or hangs with the hubby. 

Stassi Schroeder, Real Estate, Home

Open Listings

Green With Envy

Lots of greenery is the way to go. Outside nature walks are the perfect way to enjoy being newlyweds! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

