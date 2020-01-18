Luis Fonsi Thanks Both New & Old Fans for ''Celebrating Latin Music'' Ahead of the 2020 Grammys

Luis Fonsi is feeling "blessed" heading into the 2020 Grammys.

As E! readers surely know, the Puerto Rican-born singer's 10th album, VIDA, is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the major awards show (which airs Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS). And, as Fonsi detailed during an exclusive chat with E! News, this recognition feels particularly special as it took years to complete the album.

"I started working on this album like, three-and-a-half, four years ago. Started writing it and really preparing it," Fonsi relayed in the video above. "I wanted to come out with a new sound and to really almost surprise people."

And, it's safe to say Fonsi's new sound took the world by storm. We're, of course, talking about his global smash hit featuring Daddy Yankee, "Despacito." After the initial 2017 launch of "Despacito," Fonsi dropped a remix version with Justin Bieber, which has more than 6 billion view on YouTube.

"It just sort of blew up in places where my music hadn't been played before," the 41-year-old artist expressed in regards to the hit single. "So, I'm so blessed that we were able to break that language barrier and make people dance and have a good time through music."