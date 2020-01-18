Luis Fonsi Thanks Both New & Old Fans for ''Celebrating Latin Music'' Ahead of the 2020 Grammys

Luis Fonsi is feeling "blessed" heading into the 2020 Grammys.
As E! readers surely know, the Puerto Rican-born singer's 10th album, VIDA, is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the major awards show (which airs Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS). And, as Fonsi detailed during an exclusive chat with E! News, this recognition feels particularly special as it took years to complete the album.
"I started working on this album like, three-and-a-half, four years ago. Started writing it and really preparing it," Fonsi relayed in the video above. "I wanted to come out with a new sound and to really almost surprise people."
And, it's safe to say Fonsi's new sound took the world by storm. We're, of course, talking about his global smash hit featuring Daddy Yankee, "Despacito." After the initial 2017 launch of "Despacito," Fonsi dropped a remix version with Justin Bieber, which has more than 6 billion view on YouTube.
"It just sort of blew up in places where my music hadn't been played before," the 41-year-old artist expressed in regards to the hit single. "So, I'm so blessed that we were able to break that language barrier and make people dance and have a good time through music."
While VIDA is a Latin Pop album and Fonsi is a Latin artist at his core, he revealed '90s R&B has also heavily influenced him as an artist.
Not to mention, Fonsi also studied classical music while attending Florida State University. This explains why he was so inspired to try something new with VIDA.
Although Fonsi said he simply wants to be a part of people's soundtracks, he can't help but enjoy the recognition he has received. And, who can blame him?
"It never gets old. And, it's just as exciting when you get this news, 'Hey, you're nominated for a Grammy or a Latin Grammy or your song is number one on Billboard,'" the Imposible artist shared. "My first number one Billboard hit, I was 19 years old and it was huge, you know? And my last one was a few months back and, I swear to you, I celebrated it the same."
Understandably, Fonsi's success has only made him "want more" and "to learn things every day." Fonsi showcases this mindset as a coach on Telemundo's La Voz, which returns for its second season on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m.
Of course, the chart topper wouldn't be here without fan support. Thus, Fonsi had a big thank you to share for those listening to his music, both new and old.
"Thank you so much for your support. For all those people that they've been listening to my music for many years now, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be here, 21 years in," the industry veteran gushed. "And for those of you who are getting to know me just now through "Despacito," thank you for singing and dancing with me. Thank you for celebrating Latin music!"
