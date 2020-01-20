Dorinda Medley Gets an Important Message From Her Late Husband During a Psychic Reading With Matt Fraser

Moved to tears.

Meet the Frasers medium Matt Fraser left Bravolebrity Dorinda Medley thoroughly impressed after a one-on-one reading. Thankfully, cameras captured the intimate sit-down between the two reality stars as their meeting was filmed at Medley's home in the Berkshires, Blue Stone Manor.

Of course, since Medley was nervous ahead of the reading, she decided to have it take place outside the manor.

"I'm gonna have you do my reading outside, 'cause I'm a little bit scared about doing it in the house," the TV personality relayed to Fraser. "You don't open any doors to bad spirits, correct?"

"No. Does a man with sparkly shoes open doors to bad spirits?" the new E! personality quipped. "I tap these three times and I'm back in Cranston, Rhode Island."

Still, in an attempt to calm Medley's nerves, Fraser assured her that he got "a good feeling" about her home. However, he did warn her that "emotional things" were bound to come up.