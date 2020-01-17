Kate Moss and Her Look-Alike Daughter Lila Are the Chicest Duo at Paris Fashion Week

Now this is a mother-daughter date we want to go on.

Kate Mossbrought daughter Lila Moss as her plus-one to the Dior menswear fall/winter show at the Place du Concorde in Paris. Upon their arrival, the mother-daughter duo stopped for a photo in front of the Dior symbol while wearing their looks from the brand. Per usual, Kate wore a pair of striking boots with black pants, a white button-up and black loose-fitting blazer, which she accessorized with the ever-popular Dior bag. Similarly, Lila donned a menswear shirt with the Dior oblique pattern, a pair of dark jeans and Converse.

After posing for photos, the two mixed and mingled in the front row with Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as Cara Delevingne. From their seats, the group had the perfect view to admire Kim Jones' designs, which featured plenty of chains, paisley and gloves.