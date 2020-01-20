It's Rainn Wilson's Birthday! Celebrate With His Funniest Dwight Schrute Moments from The Office

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 7:00 AM
Today, Rainn Wilson turns 54 years old and we're celebrating the actor with our all-time favorite Dwight Schrute moments from The Office.
While every day is a great day for watching one of our favorite sitcoms, it's an especially great time to get excited about the show since it will be on NBC's newly announced streaming service Peacock!
We can't believe it's been nearly seven years since the show ended, since it still feels like just yesterday that we were watching Jim Halpert and Dwight's latest prank war, but we're glad that all of our favorite episodes will be on the new streamer.
Fans of The Office will also rejoice since alum Mindy Kaling is producing an original show called Expecting for the platform as well. The show surrounds a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who asks her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he'll be her sperm donor.
In the meantime, we're all about the beets, bears and Battlestar Galactica.
Check out all of our favorite Dwight Schrute moments below.
NBC
Dwight cutting open a CPR dummy to check for organs—and then wearing its face—was one of the funniest moments of the series, even though it cost Dunder-Mifflin anywhere between $3,500 to $5,300 to replace.
NBC
We've paid close attention to all our office emergency drills since seeing Dwight heat up door handles and set a trash fire to test how well the Scranton employees remembered procedure.
NBC
Watermelons made a few surprise cameos throughout the run of The Office, such as being thrown off the roof onto a trampoline, but easily the best was when Dwight utilized one as a fake baby to help Michael prepare for fatherhood.
Article continues below
NBC
If you could be anything in the world, what would you be?
For Dwight, it's to be exactly the same as he is now—living in Scranton, being the Assistant to the Regional Manager—except for one minor alteration: He can fly.
NBC
One of the most memorable episodes of The Office was when a bat was loose. Of course, animal expert Dwight semi-saved the day by catching the bat.
Unfortunately, he did so on Meredith's head.
NBC
Dwight and Jim's never-ending prank war kept us entertained for many seasons, and one of Jim's top pranks was moving Dwight's entire desk space into the bathroom.
Of course, it was made funnier by watching Dwight answer phone calls next to the urinal.
Article continues below
NBC
Dwight was always talking about his beet farm, so we were excited in season three when he brought Ryan out to his farm and introduced us all to his creepy cousin, Mose.
NBC
The tension between Michael and Dwight came to hilarious head in the episode where they decide to duke it out at Dwight's dojo.
NBC
After saving Jim from getting decked by Pam's at the time fiance, Roy, we learned that Dwight keeps all kinds of knives, katanas and more around the office, just in case.
Article continues below
NBC
Jim usually was successful with his pranks over Dwight, but he lost big time when Dwight challenged him to a snowball fight.
From popping out of a snowman to wearing a disguise to look like Pam (and then revealing he has a wig for every person in the office), Dwight's commitment to winning was funny to watch, even if it traumatized Jim a little.
(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?