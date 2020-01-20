It's Rainn Wilson's Birthday! Celebrate With His Funniest Dwight Schrute Moments from The Office

It is your birthday.

Today, Rainn Wilson turns 54 years old and we're celebrating the actor with our all-time favorite Dwight Schrute moments from The Office.

While every day is a great day for watching one of our favorite sitcoms, it's an especially great time to get excited about the show since it will be on NBC's newly announced streaming service Peacock!

We can't believe it's been nearly seven years since the show ended, since it still feels like just yesterday that we were watching Jim Halpert and Dwight's latest prank war, but we're glad that all of our favorite episodes will be on the new streamer.

Fans of The Office will also rejoice since alum Mindy Kaling is producing an original show called Expecting for the platform as well. The show surrounds a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who asks her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he'll be her sperm donor.