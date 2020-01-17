BTS Drops Their Most Dramatic Song Yet: Listen to "Black Swan"

Music to our ears!

They're back at it again with another K-Pop hit, and this time it's darker than ever. The hit boy band BTS released the video for their newest song "Black Swan," and it will definitely have you on the edge of your seat. "Black Swan" is the first single from the K-pop band's upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. The video starts off with a slow fade, before we see a jarring quote that says everything you need to know about what's to come.

"A dancer dies twice—once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful," the Martha Graham quote reads. The video is actually not your typical music video, in fact, it's considered an "art film" featuring Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company. This is all a part of a new approach for the band which they explained earlier this week is going to be called "Connect, BTS."