BTS Drops Their Most Dramatic Song Yet: Listen to "Black Swan"

  By
    &

Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 1:59 PM

Music to our ears! 

They're back at it again with another K-Pop hit, and this time it's darker than ever. The hit boy band BTS released the video for their newest song "Black Swan," and it will definitely have you on the edge of your seat. "Black Swan" is the first single from the K-pop band's upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. The video starts off with a slow fade, before we see a jarring quote that says everything you need to know about what's to come. 

"A dancer dies twice—once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful," the Martha Graham quote reads. The video is actually not your typical music video, in fact, it's considered an "art film" featuring Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company. This is all a part of a new approach for the band which they explained earlier this week is going to be called "Connect, BTS." 

BTS Flaunts Friendship Bracelets From Halsey at BBMAs 2019

"Connect, BTS is a global project to connect five cities and twenty-two artists, each of whom contributes their unique philosophy and imagination to it," reads a statement shared on the project's website. "This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, theory and practice. Connect, BTS may be described in terms of a collective curatorial practice by curators around the world who resonated with BTS' philosophy."

For those looking to enjoy the projects in real life, galleries in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York will host artistic events throughout January until the end of March. The first one kicked off on Jan. 14 at London's Serpentine Galleries with the launch of "Catharsis" by Jakob Kudsk Steensen. The boys of BTS are always finding new ways to create art! 

Map of the Soul: 7 comes out on February 21. 

