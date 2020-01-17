Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Split After 3 Years Together

Alexa, play "Man Down" by Rihanna.

After three years together, it seems that the 31-year-old singer and fashion designer has called it quits with her boyfriend, businessman Hassan Jameel. A source confirmed to E! News on Friday that the low-key pair were going their separate ways.

The couple's relationship first made headline after a picture of the two getting hot and heavy in Spain began making rounds on social media back in 2017.

Since then, Rihanna has kept her romance with Jameel private but only recently began to open up more about her relationship and how she felt about her beau. The "Love on the Brain" singer got candid about marriage, kids and falling in love with her former boyfriend in June 2019.