See Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Battle Each Other to Avoid a Huge Explosion on Brain Games

It's Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard in a battle of…the brains!

The married couple are on the premiere episode of National Geographic Channel's Brain Games and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek. In the installment, "Male Brain vs. Female Brain," host Keegan-Michael Key has the duo go head-to-head in a battle of the mind. First up, it's performance under pressure.

The two have to arrange the numbered blocks in numerical order from 25-1 on a grid before time runs out and a traveling flame ignites a propane filled balloon. In the clip, Key explains a study showed that men and women are pretty much equal with math challenges, but men tend to perform better under pressure.