The MixtapE! Presents Halsey, Maluma, Mac Miller and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably given Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles a spin or two, hoping to decode the lyrics from the late rapper, in between repeat viewings of the Jonas Brothers' excellent J Sisters-starring music video for their new single "What a Man Gotta Do." And maybe you've checked out Halsey's latest LP Manic, complete with its surprise appearance from John Mayer. Perhaps you've even listened to the latest controversial drop from Eminem. (Though, if you skipped over that last one entirely, we wouldn't really blame you.)

But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we've spent this New Music Friday listening to (nearly) everything out there in the search of the perfect new playlist. What follows are our picks for the best of this week's best. You can thank us later.