8 Pieces We Love from PrettyLittleThing's Newest Range

Introducing PrettyLittleThing: A Girl's Best Friend Part II. Whatever the occasion, PrettyLittleThing have got your back. Whether you're heading for lunch with your best dolls, hosting a pamper party or workin' on you, they've got the ‘drobe to keep you looking next level. So, banish those ‘what to wear' dilemmas ‘cos they've got all the essentials you need to boss all of life's scenarios. Last minute glam, killer dresses, statement accessories and shoes for every occasion – whatever the dress code, they are there for you. What are you waiting for?

Take a look at some of our favourite items below: