Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Melt Your Heart

Ready for an immediate mood boost?

Every Friday, we're highlighting six stories that are sure to brighten your day in our new series, Feel Good Friday, and this week's offerings are definitely sure to make you smile.

In Omaha, a generous boss gave one of his employees a generous gift, while an Avengers star made one of his biggest fan's dreams come true after learning about what an impact his superhero character had on the child. Plus, another child's mission to help the animals impacted by the bushfires in Australia went viral in a major way, raising well over 100 times his intended goal, and two turtles won the hearts of people all over the world after their inspiring stories made headlines.

And while the holidays are long over, we're sharing a story about lonely strangers coming together this past Christmas that would make the Grinch's heart grow three sizes.