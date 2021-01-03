Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier Can Fill the Chip and Joanna Gaines-Shaped Hole in Your Heart

Watch : Down Home With "Home Town" Stars Erin and Ben Napier

It's been two years and nine months since a new episode of Fixer Upper graced our TV screens.

Not that we're keeping track, but it's been a minute since we watched Chip Gaines gleefully proclaim the start of demo day as Joanna Gaines playfully rolled her eyes in the foreground. Or watched as the interior designer finished the room with a hand-crafted wood dining set and a dash of shiplap.

And while we've filled our home with stylishly rustic finds from their Hearth & Hand line for Target and begun idly planning a trip to see Magnolia Market at the Silos IRL, the Chip and Joanna-size hole in our heart remains and the launch of their Magnolia network—including, yes, a reboot of Fixer Upper—is still not here due to COVID-related delays.

Fortunately there's another HGTV duo with a penchant for refurbishing forgotten homes, a series, Home Town, returning Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. for season five and an entirely adorable backstory.