Bella Hadid's Bright and Bold Style Risks Pay Off at Paris Fashion Week

The city of light is shining even brighter thanks to Bella Hadid.

As Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 kicks into high gear this week, one supermodel is turning heads for all the right reasons on and off the runway.

On Friday, Bella appeared in Berluti Menswear's show at Opera Garnier where she worked bold and beautiful colors. In addition to her blue trousers and matching double-breasted blazer, the 23-year-old sported a bright pink blouse. She completed her look with a lime green and black scarf that has us counting down the days until a brand-new season.

Perhaps what's most impressive is the fact that Bella may not have been feeling her best. On Instagram Stories, the model confessed that "I always get fever and the flu on the second day of Paris."

Friday's attire was just one of the memorable looks from Bella's latest trip to Paris.