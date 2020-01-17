Meghan Markle Ends the Week With A Visit From Her Best Friend

Meghan and Heather go way back. Heather is a Pilates instructor who trained Meghan, and the two have kept a close bond through all of the ups and downs over the last few years. Meghan will be showing Heather some of her favorite spots over the course of her visit.

"Their plans during Heather's stay will depend on the weather. There is a lot of rain in the forecast over the weekend," the source continued. "Meghan has been staying home a lot, but she also ventures out almost every day for a drive or to get fresh air. She likes to go on walks along the water or hiking in the park. She has enjoyed exploring North Saanich with different friends when they have visited. If the weather is good, she likes to go out. But if its bad, she usually stays home."

Meghan has been spending some mother-son time with son Archie Harrison as well, while Prince Harry is still in the UK for meetings this week. No word on when he'll be reunited with his wife. So until then, it's a girl's weekend!