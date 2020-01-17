Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Mourns Death of Dad Rocky Johnson in Touching Tribute

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is speaking out for the first time following the death of his dad, Rocky Johnson.

Earlier this week, the WWE shared the heartbreaking news that the former wrestling champion, née Wayde Douglas Bowles, had passed away at the age of 75. Now, his son is sharing a touching tribute in honor of the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world," Dwayne wrote alongside a clip of his dad in the ring. "I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar."

"The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am," the star's Instagram tribute continued. "The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood."

"Son to father. Man to man. That's when my adoration turned to respect," Dwayne went on to write. "And my empathy turned to gratitude."

Dwayne said that he's grateful that his father "gave me life" and "life's invaluable lessons."