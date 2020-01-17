Mac Miller's Posthumous Album Circles Decoded: Anxiety, "the Other Side" and Ariana Grande

While Mac Miller is no longer with us, his legacy continues on in his music.

In September 2018, the Grammy-nominated star died suddenly at 26 years old. His cause of death was later determined to be accidental mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol. More than a year later, the late rapper's family announced earlier this month that his posthumous sixth studio album, Circles, was on its way.

"At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept," his family explained in an Instagram statement. "He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcom fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."

And now, the world has. The album dropped on Friday, sending fans into the weekend with the final studio album from the beloved artist.