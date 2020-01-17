Florence Pugh's Hot Brother Was on Game of Thrones—And The Internet Is Obsessed

Talent runs in the Pugh family.

Following Florence Pugh's first ever Oscar nomination earlier this week (she's up for Best Supporting Actress for Greta Gerwig's Little Women), the internet has discovered that Pugh isn't the only person in her family they've seen on screen.

As it turns out, the star's older brother, Toby Sebastian, is an actor as well. The 27-year-old star played Trystane Martell, son of Oberyn Martell and heir to Dorne, on seasons five and six of the beloved HBO drama. As fans of the fantasy series will recall, the character was engaged to Myrcella Baratheon (aka Jaime and Cersei Lannister's daughter) before meeting his gruesome end.

Now that the internet has connected the dots between the two Pugh siblings, they can't stop fangirling over the handsome star.

One tweet in particular has Twitter in a frenzy. Sharing a photo of Sebastian wearing an unbottoned green shirt and sporting a small, gold hoop earring, one Twitter user said, "ladies and gentlemen.......... florence pugh's brother."