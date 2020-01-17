Watch the Jonas Brothers and Their Wives Recreate Classic Movies In "What A Man Gotta Do"

The J-Sisters are back.

The Jonas Brothers released their new single and music video for "What A Man Gotta" on Friday, and it's basically a sequel to "Sucker."

After days of teasing the video's release, fans finally got to watch Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonasrecreate scenes from Risky Business, Grease and Say Anything. And in the song's lyrics, the three brothers ask their loves what they have to do to lock down their love.

First up in the video is Nick, who mimics Tom Cruise's iconic white shirt, socks and sunglasses scene from the 1983 classic.

As he sings to Priyanka in his barely there shirt, "I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover / Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours."

For her part, the Bollywood star is wearing a white shirt and jeans and looking at her husband like he's ridiculous (and adorable).